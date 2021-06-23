How to watch the final Vax-a-Million drawing results live tonight

CLEVELAND — The result of the fifth and final Vax-a-Million drawing will be broadcasted live on Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. on News 5.

This week’s drawing included 3,469,542 adult entries in the drawing for $1 million and 154,889 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered for the college scholarship drawing.

There have been more than 5.5 million Ohioans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 550,000 Ohioans beginning the vaccination process since May 13, the day following Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement of the creation of the Vax-a-Million lottery.

“We know that COVID-19 vaccines are the best tool we have to help us through this pandemic, and that they help us protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities,” said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. “In addition to the personal protection gained from COVID-19 vaccines, the chance to win $1 million or a four-year college scholarship provided further incentive for Ohioans to get vaccinated, which helped to shift the momentum for vaccinations throughout Ohio.”

