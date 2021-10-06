'I feel good about it': 9-year old from Shaker Heights participates in COVID-19 vaccine trial

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Family members of the Moore household in Shaker Heights have much more in common than just their love for each other, nearly all of the members of their household are fully vaccinated.

Nine-year-old Luke Moore is the only member of the house who is unsure if he is vaccinated yet.

A vaccine isn't approved for children under 11, but just weeks ago Luke got his second dose in the Pfizer vaccine trial for kids 5 to 11.

It’s unclear yet if Luke received the actual vaccine or a placebo.

“My mom, dad, and two of my friends were in this trial, so I was inspired to be in this trial too,” said Luke. “I don't really think it’s going to be dangerous, I feel good about it.”

Around this time last year, Luke’s parents rolled up their sleeves and took part in the adult trials for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was proud that Luke was brave enough to do this new thing,” said Luke’s dad Ivan Moore. “When you’re in uncharted waters, it’s a little concerning. You don’t want to do a new thing that's going to hurt your child.”

“In order to allow parents and children in our society to move on and go back to a normal lifestyle I think it's super important for the children to be vaccinated as well,” added Luke’s mom Amy Park.

Pfizer submitted data from its children's vaccine trial to federal officials for approval last week.

Dr. Shelley Senders, a South Euclid pediatrician who conducted the trial for about 50 kids, including Luke, says a potential approval date for the vaccine is still unclear.

“I don't think anybody knows for sure, but I’ve maintained all along for the last six months that it's likely going to be somewhere around Thanksgiving,” said Senders.

