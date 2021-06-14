Ohio Lottery holds 4th Vax-a-Million drawing, winners to be announced Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health announced that the fourth drawing for the Vax-a-Million has been completed, with winners to be announced on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, there were 3,428,514 adult entries in the $1 million drawing. There were 150,187 entries of Ohioans ages 12 to 17 in the scholarship drawing.

The winners were selected with a random number generator. The drawing was monitored by an official from the Ohio Auditor of State.

CLICK HERE to take a look behind the scenes.

The winners will be announced on June 16 at 7:29 p.m.

If you haven't registered yet, there is still time to do so before the final drawing. CLICK HERE for more information.

