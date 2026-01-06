CMSD restructuring takes effect next school year; school choice portal now open

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s restructuring plan will take effect next school year. As part of its Building Brighter Futures (BFF) initiative, 39 school mergers and moves are planned, directly impacting about 5,000 students.

CMSD’s School Choice Portal is now open, and families are encouraged to go online to make their selection.

If your child attends a school that is transitioning next school year under BFF, they already have a reserved seat at what the district calls their new “welcoming school.” However, families must still log into the portal and confirm that seat by Feb. 27. The district says this process helps ensure an accurate headcount.

CMSD is an open-enrollment district, meaning families can choose schools outside their neighborhood.

The portal is also open to families requesting a different school and to students who are not currently enrolled but plan to be next school year. The deadline for all submissions is Feb. 27.

The district’s website includes a link to the portal, along with additional information, including updated transportation plans.

