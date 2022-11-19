'A world-renowned place' — Indoor bike park offers a space for bikers to stay active during winter months

CLEVELAND — An indoor bike park located inside of a warehouse is sure to keep your wheels spinning during the winter months.

Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park is filled with bike ramps for riders to enjoy when the conditions aren't feasible outside.

Nina Buitago, a rider who has been at Ray's for years, has pushed the limits on freestyle riding. Additionally, she praises Ray's for what it has to offer.

"Honestly, there's very few places in the world like Ohio where you can build something like this," said Buitrago.

The goal is to make it as realistic to outside paths as possible. General Manager Paul Radosevich uses the summer months to improve the warehouse.

"We've repurposed like telephone poles, random logs, big gigantic rocks," said Radosevich. "This place is like, this is massive. No other city has anything like this scale."

However, for Buitago, it fosters a community unlike any other.

"The community is awesome," she said. "Ray's is like a world-renowned place. Like I've met people from overseas that have come through here."

It doesn't take much to join in on the action, says Radosevich.

"As long as you can ride a two wheeler you can have fun in this building," he said.

