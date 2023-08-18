Get out and explore! 5 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Aug. 18-20

Here are 5 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend that you may or may not have known about. If these don't spark your interest, scroll to the bottom for links to our comprehensive lists of fairs, festivals, and concerts.

Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival is now until Aug. 27 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. This year, the festival will feature live acrobatic performances each hour and culturally-inspired food at the MetroHealth Asian Food Market. Find tickets and more info here.

RELATED: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to host Asian Lantern Festival July 7 to Aug. 27

Word on the Street Block Party

The Cleveland Public Library is hosting its first Word on the Street Block Party Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fleet Branch at 7224 Broadway Avenue. Enjoy food, entertainment, games, free books & toys and more. Find more info here.

Funny Bus Tour

For $29 per person, explore Cleveland on a 90-minute trip with a local comedian as your guide, putting a fun spin on the sights and history the city has to offer. The Funny Bus departs from Collision Bend Brewing in the East Bank of the Flats. Find tickets and more info here.

"Blow" art exhibition

Transformer Station is the Cleveland Museum of Art’s new center for visual and performing arts. Their inaugural exhibition is "Blow." It is on view now until Feb. 3. The exhibit is “a time-based exhibition by Japanese artist Tabaimo (b. 1975), which fuses traditional Japanese art forms with contemporary digital animation,” according to the event’s website. Find tickets and more info here.

Catch a Guardians game

The Guardianswill take on the Detroit Tigers Friday night in a doubleheader. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Looking for other things to do this weekend and beyond? Check out our lists of county fairs this summer, summer festivals and summer concerts.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.