Hall of Fame weekend, festivals, fairs, music and more; Things to do in NEO this weekend, Aug. 4-6

It's Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend in Canton! Festivities started a week ago, but there's still more fun to be had. Is football not your thing? No worries, there are tons of other things happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend

Festivities started July 29 and are wrapping up this weekend. The Hall of Fame Museum hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Aug. 6. The Grand Parade is 8 a.m. Saturday morning in downtown Canton. There's also the Class of 2023 Enshrinement, Rock the Lot, a Returning Hall of Famers Autograph Session, a Concert for Legends, and more. Find more info here.

We checked out the festivities earlier this week:

Hall of Fame events expected to generate at least $40 million in Canton

Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival

The Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival is Saturday and Sunday at MetroHealth Main Campus's Quad Park. Enjoy food, performances, and the highly-anticipated Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival parade. Find more info here.

The Fest 2023

Enjoy a day of faith, family, and fun at The Fest 2023 in Wickliffe, and it's free! Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Center for Pastoral Leadership will be packed with activities, performances, inflatables, rock walls, fireworks, an outdoor mass, and more. Find more info here.

Independence Home Days

For two days, Aug. 4 and 5, the city of Independence will celebrate its 106th Home Days Celebration. They've literally packed the weekend out with tons of activities, performances, events, and food. Find more info here.

Vintage Ohio Wine Fest (and a Little Brew, too)

Tranquility meets wine at the Vintage Ohio Wine Fest Friday and Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Metroparks Farmpark. Attendees can also enjoy food, live music, and shopping. Find more info here.

Victory Live Fest

Victory Live is a collaboration bringing the WMMS Buzzard Fest and the WGAR Country Jam to Victory Park Friday and Saturday. This first-ever mashup will feature outstanding performances, food, and fun. Find a schedule of performances and more info here.

Country Fest Cleveland

What's better than the great outdoors and country music? If you agree, Country Fest Cleveland is for you. Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m. at the Geauga County Fairgrounds, enjoy five country bands, craft beer, wine, food trucks, and more. Find more info here.

Jerry Garcia’s Birthday Celebration

For the third year, the Fairport Harbor Arts & Culture Alliance celebrates the birthday of Jerry Garcia with free music, booze, and food trucks Saturday afternoon at the Lighthouse Hill Amphitheater at 3 p.m. Find more info here.

Lakewood Arts Festival

The 46th Annual Lakewood Arts Festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with several stages for live music and entertainment throughout Lakewood and street performers, musicians and artists along Detroit Avenue. Find a schedule, location information, and more here.

Chardon Square Arts Festival

According to the event's website, "this juried, outdoor show is free to attend and will host over 100 artists both local and out of state, providing a wonderful opportunity for a day of shopping and dining in a park-like setting. It is estimated that 5,000 people enjoy this beautiful show each year." Artists will cover many genres, including painting, pottery, photography, jewelry, and stained glass. Find more info here.

Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market

The Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market will be every Sunday beginning June 11 until Oct. 15. For 17 years, the Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market has connected residents to locally grown produce, homemade treats, and handmade works. There will be programming on sustainability and kids' activities. The market is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at 16906 Albers Avenue. Find more info here.

Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses at Cleveland Botanical Garden

From June 9 to Sept. 3, a new exhibit will be at the Botanical Garden, Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses. There will be glass art, hundreds of birdhouses, and artwork from Cleveland artist Asia Armour. Find more info here.

Boulevard Beats

Every Saturday until Aug. 26, enjoy live music outside of Barnes & Noble at Eton Chagrin Boulevard. On July 8, Eric Embacher will provide entertainment from 5 to 7 p.m. Find more info here.

Looking for other things to do this weekend and beyond? Check out our lists of county fairs this summer, summer festivals and summer concerts.

