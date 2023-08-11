The Feast of the Assumption, LL Cool J, CatVideoFest and more; Things to do in NEO Aug. 11-13

Check out this list of things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend!

Feast of the Assumption

The Feast of the Assumption returns to Little Italy Saturday at noon. For the 124th year, the Holy Rosary Church brings entertainment and food to Mayfield Road, with the celebration ending Tuesday with a solemn mass and procession. Find more info here.

RELATED:The Feast of Assumption returns to Little Italy

The Feast of the Assumption returns to Little Italy

CatVideoFest 2023

Cat lovers assemble! CatVideoFest 2023 will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Cedar Lee Theatre at 1 p.m. The joyous communal experience will raise money for cats in need while attendees enjoy over an hour of the latest and best cat videos. Find tickets and more info here.

LL Cool J and the “The F.O.R.C.E Live”

LL Cool J will be stopping in Cleveland on Aug. 12 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Jadakiss will also be a part of the Hip Hop celebration-based show. Find more info here.

Check out our Summer Concert List for more opportunities to listen to live music near you.

Punk Rock Flea Market Akron Summer Block Party

We Are The Weirdos Ohio is hosting the Punk Rock Flea Market Akron Summer Block Party Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at Cascade Plaza. Enjoy alternative artists, vendors, unique makers and independent businesses from all over Ohio. Find more info here.

Affair on the Square Craft & Vintage Fair

Head to Medina’s Public Square for the Affair on the Square Craft & Vintage Fair Sunday at 11 a.m. The free event will feature over 150 exhibitors selling everything from food to homemade soap. Find more info here.

Silent Party in Cleveland

Every want to control the music at a party? Now’s your chance. Grab a set of wireless headphones and choose what you want to boogie to Saturday at Silent Party Cleveland at the Madison. The fun begins at 9:30 p.m. Find more info and tickets here.

RELATED: The Silent Disco and the things we've missed

Enjoy a County Fair

The Richland, Holmes, Ashtabula, Erie and Cuyahoga Fairs are all happening now! Check out our fair guide for more info.

Go to a festival

The North Ridgeville Corn Festival, the Chardon Brewfest, the Brewfest Waterfront District and the Last Stop Willoughby Festival are all happening this weekend. Check out our festival guidefor more info.

Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market

The Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market will be every Sunday beginning June 11 until Oct. 15. For 17 years, the Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market has connected residents to locally grown produce, homemade treats, and handmade works. There will be programming on sustainability and kids' activities. The market is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at 16906 Albers Avenue. Find more info here.

Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses at Cleveland Botanical Garden

From June 9 to Sept. 3, a new exhibit will be at the Botanical Garden, Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses. There will be glass art, hundreds of birdhouses, and artwork from Cleveland artist Asia Armour. Find more info here.

Boulevard Beats

Every Saturday until Aug. 26, enjoy live music outside of Barnes & Noble at Eton Chagrin Boulevard. On July 8, Eric Embacher will provide entertainment from 5 to 7 p.m. Find more info here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.