City officials announce safety efforts ahead of 4th of July

CLEVELAND — Cleveland safety officials hosted a press conference Monday morning ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz with Cleveland police, Lt. Mike Norman with Cleveland fire and Cmdr. Ellen Kazimer from the Division of Emergency Medical Services spoke about the city's safety plans.

Fireworks, while legal in the State of Ohio, are still illegal in Cleveland.

Diaz wants to remind members of the community that several cities are hosting fireworks shows that can be displayed and to let the professionals handle the fireworks.

"We see an uptick in structural fires and almost half are a result of fireworks," Norman said.

Sparklers are twice the temperature of burning wood, according to Norman.

Norman wants to remind residents to be mindful of our combat veterans and four-legged friends who may not like hearing the loud noises.

"Celebrate the Fourth of July on the Fourth of July," Norman said.

If you do suffer a severe injury from using fireworks, you should immediately seek medical attention.

The press conference comes in the wake of a shooting at one of the city's most popular destinations.

Last week, police and the prosecutor asked for the public's help in locating more than a dozen armed individuals allegedly involved in a shooting that injured one person at Edgewater Park, as authorities released 15 photos of suspects plus video from the shooting.

