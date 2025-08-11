1PM: Sentencing for woman charged in connection with Paige Calich's 2024 homicide in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 26-year-old woman will be sentenced Monday afternoon after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the death of Paige Calich in Akron last year.

The defendant, Corvette Pope, pleaded guilty in May 2024 to charges of involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

Sentencing is set to happen around 1 p.m.

Calich was killed last summer. When Akron police officers arrived at her home on Socrates Place on July 28, they found her down near a doorway. She had been shot multiple times. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Shortly after Calich was killed, Pope was taken into custody.



Last week, Pope's brother, Denzel, was found guilty of two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability for his role in Calich's death.

Denzel Pope is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

