2 years later: Cleveland teen Keshaun Williams remains missing

Tuesday marks two years since a Northeast Ohio teen was last seen.

The family of Keshaun Williams and law enforcement agencies have been searching for him since he disappeared in June of 2023 after attending a house party.

"There's people out there that know, that may have some information, and for whatever reason, are hesitant to come up," said Cleveland Police Sgt. Freddy Diaz. "However, we want this message to get out there to encourage folks to give us a call, because we believe there's someone out there that has to know some information, or may recall something."

After two years of investigation, there is still no clear answer on the whereabouts of the now 17-year-old.

What happened

The night of June 17, 2023, 15-year-old Williams attended a house party in the area of Fleet and Gertrude avenues in Cleveland.

Around 10:30 p.m. that night, Williams's mom, Sherice Snowden, called him asking him to come home, but he never showed up.

“He’s always come home for church, never missed church,” Snowden said in 2023. “He goes to church every Sunday. He works at the church.”

An Amber Alert was issued for Williams a week after his disappearance. At the time, it was the 35th Amber Alert to be issued in Northeast Ohio since 2014. Thirty-four of those children have been found, but Williams remains missing, and the Amber Alert is still active.

Mother begs for answers about missing son

“I miss my child every day. I’m worried; I don’t know if he is eating, if he is sleeping; I just want my child to come home,” Snowden said back in 2023.

In early October 2024, police and the U.S. Marshals Service stated that they received a tip, which has led them to focus on a vague vehicle description.

"We have reason to believe he [Keshaun] was last seen walking away from the party and entering a dark-colored SUV with a group of juveniles, males," Deputy U.S. Marshal Vincent Piccoli said in October 2024.

That vehicle has never been found, and those other juveniles have never been identified.

Investigators announce new tip in hopes of locating missing Cleveland teen Keshaun Williams

Later that month, federal, state and local authorities searched an industrial area of the Cuyahoga River for vehicles possibly connected to the missing teen, pulling two SUVs from the river.

However, police sent a statement calling the search a "training exercise" to recover two vehicles from the river. They said it was too early in the investigation to speculate if the vehicles are connected to the disappearance of Williams.

Search for vehicles in Cuyahoga River connected to missing teen Keshaun Williams

It turned out that the two Jeep SUVs pulled out of the Cuyahoga River were reported stolen, and one of them was used in a crime.

Last fall, Diaz said police had no reason to believe that either vehicle was connected to Williams.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals told News 5 that they are continuing to investigate a couple of persons of interest. Cleveland Police said that any tip is important and appreciated.

There is a $27,500 reward for information leading investigators to Williams, and anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

