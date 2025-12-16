25-year-old man facing aggravated murder charge for fatal shooting at Puritas RTA station

CLEVELAND — A 25-year-old man is facing an aggravated murder charge for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man at an RTA station on Sunday.

According to Cleveland Police, Donnie Allen allegedly shot and killed Benjamin McComas at the Puritas RTA station on the city's West Side around 7:30 p.m.

McComas, an Avon Lake resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland EMS.

The shooting came just days after 17-year-old Jamir Peak of Cleveland was killed outside of the Red Line Superior station in East Cleveland.

Peak's mother said her son died while breaking up a fight:

According to police, a fight had broken out, during which 56-year-old Geraldine Johnson got involved and stabbed Peak and a teenage girl.

Peak was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The girl was also transported, but was released the same day.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Cuyahoga County jail. She has been charged with felonious assault and reckless homicide.