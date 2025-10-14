33-year-old arrested for shooting death of Akron man sitting at picnic table

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late last month, according to the U.S. Marshals.

On Sept. 25, Razeil Robinson was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of Rosemary Boulevard in Akron, police said. His family told News 5 that he was sitting at a picnic table when he was shot.

In September, News 5 spoke with Robinson's mother, who said just after midnight, she heard gunshots and called 911. She knew Robinson had left home earlier and got worried.

Several hours later, another 911 call came in from a worker at SMB International on Rosemary Boulevard. The caller told authorities there was someone dead on the property.

Officers responded to the area around 7 a.m. and found Robinson, who was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, police said.

Robinson's mother told News 5 that her son often walked over to the business to sit at a picnic table to talk to workers and smoke cigarettes.

A warrant was issued for Timothy Whitthorne on Oct. 6 for murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, the U.S. Marshals said.

Whitthorne was arrested Tuesday in the 12300 block of Valley Lane in Garfield Heights. A firearm was recovered from the home as well, the U.S. Marshals said.