4 teens charged in connection to shooting death of DFKickz owner in Lyndhurst

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that four teens, one 16-year-old and three 17-year-olds, have been charged in connection with the shooting death of Dailyn B. Ferguson, 23, last year on Mother's Day.

Ferguson was the store owner of DFKickz in Lyndhurst. He was shot and killed on May 8, 2022.

According to police, multiple people called 911 to report a man shot. When officers arrived, they found Ferguson in a vehicle parked in the lot. He has been shot at least once.

Ferguson was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and later died. The man's family notified police of his death.

Lyndhurst’s Police Chief Pat Rhode called it a targeted shooting in this bedroom community.

