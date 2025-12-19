Akron Bengals 7U celebrate Florida trip despite falling short in national championship game

AKRON, Ohio — Music, food and fellowship brought a large crowd to Status Eight Elite Bar and Grille to celebrate the Akron Bengals 7U Football Team Thursday evening.

“This (is) a Bengals celebration. We got all the way down there. We came up short in the National Championship game, but our heads (are) not down,” said Markeith Goodwin, Akron Bengals defensive coordinator.

When News 5 first introduced you to the Akron Bengals last month, Jatone Stephens, Akron Bengals head coach, told us they were short on funding.

Shortly after our interview, he said the community stepped in and got them to the National Championship in Florida, which shocked him.

"A lot of support came out the woodwork for real,” said Stephens. “They came through for us. Everybody came through for us We had a comfortable week down in Florida.”

But all the coaches, including Eddie Jackson, never doubted they would make it.

“I knew we were ready for it. I knew we had the capability. I knew we had the coaching staff and the kids,” said Jackson, Akron Bengals assistant coach.

Unfortunately, the Akron Bengals only won two out of three games, which was disappointing but rewarding for players like JayVaughn Gurley.

“It was a good experience to see what it feels like to lose against other people,” said Gurley.

Now, Gurley and Jeffrey Brown are walking away with their heads held high.

“Winning, losing. It (doesn’t) matter. Just consequences. Glad that we (were able) to go to Florida,” said Brown.

As for Jordan Boykin, he said he plans to remember those special moments, like when the team went to Great Wolf Lodge.

“It was a great time,” said Boykin.

Aside from this celebration, city leaders also declared Dec. 5 as “Akron Bengals Youth Football Day” in Akron.

Team Director Donte Swain said this recognition and the community’s overwhelming support are humbling, given the difficult situation the team experienced in August 2023, when News 5 told you about a 7-year-old team member who was shot after a game and has since recovered.

“We turned it around. Now, we’re having great situations going on,” said Swain. “We’re looking at number two in the nation and ain’t no looking back right now. We’re feeling good.”

The Akron Bengals aren’t playing again until next season, and when they do, they said they plan to win that championship.

“The whole community was behind us. I loved it. I was happy about it,” said Stephens.

Here’s the full statement from the city of Akron:

To celebrate the Akron Bengals 7U Football Team earning a national championship playoff berth, we declared Dec. 5th as “Akron Bengals Youth Football Day” in Akron. The proclamation celebrates their undefeated season as well as their dedication and commitment. Earlier this year, they were awarded $2,000 through the city's sports and wellness grant program. This grant program was meant to help youth serving organizations cover items like equipment costs, coaches' training, program fees and more in an effort to provide youth with opportunities and to prevent youth violence. The Bengals organization was awarded under the category of Street Outreach and Community Norm Change Effort.

We're really proud of these kids as well as their coaches and they are so deserving of this highlight.