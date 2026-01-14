Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 person in custody in connection to 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman found dead in Copley hotel

Pasquale Family
Shawnna Elizabeth Pasquale
Posted

One person is in custody in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman who was found dead in a Copley hotel, according to Copley Police.

Akron Police and the U.S. Marshals arrested an unidentified person of interest last Friday, who is allegedly involved in the death of Shawnna Elizabeth Pasquale. The charges against the person haven't been announced.

On New Year's Day, Copley officers responded to a hotel on Rothrock Loop after Pasquale's body was found in one of the rooms.

RELATED: 24-year-old woman from Pennsylvania found in Copley hotel killed during physical assault

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Pasquale died "as a result of a physical assault." Police said it was not a random act of violence.

Pasquale's sister said she had come to Copley about a month ago and was living in the hotel.

The person arrested is currently being held in the Summit County Jail on unrelated charges, Copley Police said. Charges relating to Pasquale's death are unknown at this time.

