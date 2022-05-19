28-year-old woman shot while riding in car traveling on East Avenue in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 28-year-old woman from Akron was shot while she was a passenger inside a car on East Avenue Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:40 a.m. on East Avenue.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on East Avenue when someone in another vehicle fired a weapon and struck her in the head.

She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for treatment. She was last known to be in critical condition and on life support, according to her family.

No further information has been released.

This is the second incident in which a passenger was hit by gunfire in Akron in the last month. In April, a 21-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed while riding in a car that was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight on Rockaway Street in Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood.

