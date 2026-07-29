Akron on pace to set record for water main breaks

AKRON, Ohio — Water main breaks are approaching record-breaking numbers in Akron. This week, the Akron public service director told City Council members that he anticipates the city will surpass a previous record set last year.

"This is not a good thing to be proud of,” said Chris Ludle at the most recent Akron City Council meeting. “But it looks like on the pace we’re going, that we may hit 500 water main breaks this year, which is going to be a record.”

Neighbors near the I Promise School on West Market Street can recall one of the more dramatic examples of a water main break this summer.

"I was in the store by myself here and heard a loud noise,” said Matthew Moore, the owner of Leaf Home and Blooms on West Market Street. “I look down and see the explosion of water coming probably 30 to 40 feet straight up.”

The late June geyser was the result of a broken valve and left several local businesses without water temporarily.

RELATED: W. Market Street closed, businesses without water after water main break in Akron

Though it was a memorable experience, Moore said it was far from the only water main break he’s experienced while living and working in Akron.

"We actually can’t keep track of how often they are hitting,” he said.

News 5 has covered other dramatic examples of water main breaks in Akron in 2026.

In February, a 12-inch line burst near the Akron General emergency department. The break flooded parts of the hospital and temporarily restricted patient visits.

RELATED: Patient visitation still restricted at Akron General after water main break; some exceptions allowed

Later that month, a 76-year-old grandmother spoke to Summit County reporter Bob Jones about her experience falling into a sinkhole.

The 8-inch cast-iron pipe that burst and collapsed the pavement was installed in 1917, the city said at the time.

RELATED: Akron sinkhole eats car

In early June, a similar situation swallowed another car. The driver’s rescue was captured on police body-worn camera video.

RELATED: Bodycam shows first responders rescuing driver after Akron sinkhole swallows SUV

By late July, the water main breaks have continued. On Monday, the public service director said crews were working daily to make repairs.

"Hopefully, the water main breaks slow down a little bit, but we’re out there fixing those every day. When you get two or three holes a day, that’s two or three extra holes a day to keep up with,” Ludle said.

So far this year, Ludle said the city has experienced at least 345 breaks. The five-year annual average is about 315. That number was eclipsed by last year’s record of more than 400 breaks.

"With the number and the crews we have out there working, we need some extra help,” he said, explaining to council members that the city has enlisted contractors to assist with the work.

The city said aging infrastructure is the primary challenge. About 35% of its distribution piping was installed more than 90 years ago, when Akron was a booming industrial city.

The city also believed the demolition and construction of the Brittain Road Reservoir is playing a role in the recent jump in water main breaks. Because of the project, a spokesperson told News 5 the city is operating the water system at a slightly higher pressure to keep more water from a storage tank farm at Tallmadge Road to make up for the missing 20 million gallons that the Brittain Road Reservoir provided.

Additionally, the service disruption likely changed flow direction in some areas, and the city believed it caused the old pipes to shift and break underground.

At times, the water main breaks have caused lower water pressure temporarily and prompted boil advisories.

Moore said his business has not been directly affected by the interruptions. But he’s brought in a water cooler for the staff to use, rather than relying on the quality of tap water, while the problems are being addressed.

"I believe and want to think that they’ve been working hard on doing that, but we definitely have a fair amount of issues,” he said.

The city said it’s replacing water main lines every year, including a $4 million investment this year. It said that work will continue incrementally as funding allows and the system is fully updated.