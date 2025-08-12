Akron Public Schools has 162 vacancies. School starts Aug. 21.

Akron Public Schools hopes to fill more than 100 vacancies throughout the district before school starts on Aug. 21.

Currently, the district has 162 vacant positions across 47 schools.

The vacancies include 94 teacher positions, 52 paraprofessional roles, and eight secretary positions, with a particularly high need for special education staff.

The district is hosting a talent fair on August 20 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Sylvester Small Administration Building.

Any candidate who attends the fair will have the chance to apply, speak with representatives and interview for positions that same day.

"Our commitment is to our students, and we know that the best teachers are often those who come from the community they serve," Larry Johnson, Executive Director of School Leadership, said. "The Grow Your Own program and our expanded partnership with Stark State College are perfect examples of how we're making that vision a reality."

The board of education is also considering recruiting retired educators to help address staffing needs.

