Grand jury selection process expected to begin Monday in Jayland Walker case

Nearly a year after the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker, the process to seat a grand jury is expected to start Monday. Once seated, the grand jury will decide if there is probable cause for the officers involved to be criminally charged.

Walker, 25, was shot and killed by the eight officers on June 27, 2022, following a chase where authorities say he opened fire while driving away from police.

An autopsy later revealed the officers shot Walker nearly four dozen times. Twenty-six bullets were recovered from his body.

Body camera footage of the shooting showed Walker running from officers moments before he was shot. Authorities say Walker's actions after he left his vehicle "caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat," prompting them to open fire. Walker was unarmed when he was shot fleeing from police. Police later found a gun in Walker's car.

Walker's death reverberated through the Akron community as residents took to the streets the following days and weeks, protesting against police violence and brutality.

On July 4, 2022, the city issued its first curfew to curb the protests. People from around the country traveled to Akron in support of Walker, and multiple individuals were arrested during the protests— including the family members of others who have died by police violence.

The names of the eight officers involved in the shooting have never been released. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said the names would only be given out if criminal charges are filed.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said it hopes to present all of the evidence in the case to the grand jury by Friday.

Once the grand jury is seated, the nine-member panel of individuals randomly selected from the county’s list of registered voters will examine evidence and testimony collected by Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents, whose agents led the investigation into Walker’s death. Instead of determining guilt as if it were a criminal trial, the grand jurors will be asked to determine whether probable cause exists for the officers to be criminally charged.

In anticipation of possible civil unrest in the city, Akron leaders have erected barricades and fencing around city hall and the Summit County Courthouse, which is nearby. Some of the windows in city hall have been boarded up as well.

The city said these security measures were put in place to prevent any property damage from vandalism during possible protests stemming from the grand jury's decision.

