Officer who fatally shot Jazmir Tucker under investigation for sexual assault allegations

The Akron police officer who fatally shot 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker in 2024 has been placed on leave while an investigation takes place into a separate incident involving sexual assault allegations made against him, a spokesperson with the City of Akron said.

On the evening of May 12, the city said it was made aware of the allegations made against Officer Davon Fields.

The city said an alleged sexual assault occurred on May 2.

Fields was placed on paid administrative leave, which the city said is a "standard procedural step" and "should not be interpreted as minimizing the gravity of these allegations."

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

The recent allegations came about as a separate internal investigation is still underway into the use of deadly force during the killing of Tucker.

On Thanksgiving evening 2024, Fields and another patrol officer were parked in their marked cruiser at East Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard when they heard gunshots nearby and exited their patrol car.

Police: 15-year-old boy shot, killed by officer in Akron

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The officers encountered Tucker outside of Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts, and Fields fired his gun, striking the teen, police said.

In 2025, a special grand jury convened in Summit County and chose not to indict Fields.

Special grand jury chooses not to indict Akron officer who killed Jazmir Tucker

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