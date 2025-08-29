Revere-Akron Garfield High School football game canceled

If you were planning on heading to the Revere-Akron Garfield High School football game Friday night, it's time to make other plans. Revere posted an announcement that Akron Garfield decided "not to participate" in Friday's game.

According to the superintendent of Revere schools, two of its players were diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease in the last two weeks, but Revere had a healthy team ready to play its home game this week.

Our high school administration and athletic director have worked very hard to make this game possible. Our coaches, school nurse, and administration have diligently ensured the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as those of our opponent. We have been in communication with the Summit County Public Health and the coaches and administration of Akron Garfield High School.



Over the past two weeks, we have had two confirmed cases of Hand, Foot, and Mouth disease on our team. Other student-athletes were screened by medical personnel and they were cleared to play. However, the decision was made by Akron Garfield High School administration to cancel tonight's game. Our student-athletes were ready and we wanted to play the game.



We share in the disappointment this brings, but we remain committed to supporting our school community. Together, we will move forward. Dan White, Superintendent of Revere Local Schools

The Akron Public School District said, "given the size of our district, with over 19,000 students and thousands of staff, a single outbreak has the potential to spread rapidly."

"The well-being of our students is non-negotiable," said Michelle Marquess-Kearns, Executive Director of School Leadership. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are taking this proactive measure to prevent any potential spread of the illness to our own athletes and community members. This decision reflects our commitment to prioritizing health and safety above all else."

Garfield Football Coach Kemp Boyd said the team was ready to play until it received a call from Revere that its team had some health concerns.

"Our biggest thing was that we wanted to do what was in the best interest of our student athletes," Boyd said.

The district decided to cancel the game due to a responsibility to their student athletes.

"We thought this was the best decision for us to make as a collective," Boyd said. "We are grateful to Revere for being open and transparent."

The game will not be rescheduled.

Akron Public Schools are asking the Ohio High School Athletic Association for a no contest ruling.

According to Summit County Public Health Director Erika Sobolewski, hand, foot and mouth disease typically occurs in children under 5.

"Symptoms usually include fever, sore throat, painful mouth sores that blister, and sometimes you get rashes on your hands and feet, hence the name," Sobolewski said.

She said it tends to be a mild illness but is very contagious.

"We tend to be the common times for outbreaks to be late summer, early fall," Sobolewski said.

The typical contagious period is three to six days.

Last week, Norton had to cancel a football game because of hand, foot and mouth disease.

Norton City Schools cancels football game due to hand, foot and mouth disease

RELATED: Norton City Schools cancels football game due to hand, foot and mouth disease

