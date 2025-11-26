Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sentencing today for man involved in 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old girl

An Akron man is being sentenced today for his connection to the 2020 shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.

Robert Scott's sentencing started at 10:30 a.m., after he pleaded guilty to two counts of complicity to commit felonious assault and one three-year firearm specification.

On Aug. 14, 2020, 8-year-old Mikayla Pickett was shot and killed while at a birthday party at a home on Roselle Avenue in Akron.

Police said the suspects fired shots from outside.

At the time of the shooting, Mikayla's mom said her daughter was supposed to be at home one street over on Longview Avenue, but a babysitter decided to take the girl to the party.

Scott was arrested in 2023 for the shooting; three others were also arrested. However, Scott is currently the only one facing charges.

