Akron Children's hospital uses new frostbite therapy medication

Single-digit temperatures with wind chills below zero can be dangerous to the skin and cause frostbite in exposed areas, like ears or fingers, within 30 minutes or faster, depending on how cold it is.

But Akron Children's Hospital has a new way to fight frostbite. The hospital is among the first in the U.S. to use a new medication for frostbite therapy.

Stephanie Steiner, a nurse practitioner at the Burn Institute at Akron Children's hospital said it's been a tough season for frostbite, with about 15 cases since December.

"We've had temperatures in the teens and 10's— and then we've had a lot of windchill factoring into that taking our temperarture well below zero, so we've definitely seen a spike in our frostbite," Steiner said.

The hospital is using the drug iloprost for frostbite therapy. It's given through an IV in a six-hour time frame over five days to reduce the risk of amputations.

"And what it does is kind of help dilate our blood vessels out, so we can get better blood flow to that injured tissue to help hopefully salvage some of that tissue that could die off because of the frostbite," she said.

The medication has to be given to patients within 72 hours after their bodies are re-warmed, and Steiner told News 5's Bob Jones that she believes there have been two or three cases in which fingers or toes have been saved because of the frostbite medication.

Steiner estimates iloprost has been used on 10 patients so far.

To avoid a possible serious case of frostbite, she said to dress in layers if you have to be outside, and be aware of the warning signs: tingling, numbness and skin changing colors.

"It can kind of look a bright red color or really pink and maybe just a little bit painful. As it progresses, it certainly gets more pale and turns kind of a blueish purple color, and that's when we're really in a danger zone. They really need to get probably to a hospital to be evaluated," Steiner said.

Akron prepares

As frigid temperatures continue across Northeast Ohio, the number of people seeking protection at homeless shelters is on the rise.

With the number expected to grow, Haven of Rest Ministries has tried to fill the need.

The nonprofit has been pursuing a mission to serve those in great need for 83 years, providing food, shelter and clothing regardless of the weather.

But CEO Jeffrey Kaiser says that when temperatures dip very low and sub-zero windchills set in, it's crucial to help the homeless.

"My concern is always being out in the cold. Being left out in the cold, making sure someone has a place to stay," Kaiser said.

The average number of people who stay at Haven on Rest Ministries throughout the year is 162. But in October, November, and December, that jumped to 195, and this month, it's up to 230 people. They're expecting even more throughout this weekend.

"We order more what we call mats for overflow, and so, not too sure if we'll go beyond 230 or 240, but we are prepared for that," the CEO said.

JoNell Muth, the shelter's food service manager, is prepared, too.

"We are pre-preparing our meals ahead of time. We have a lot of like-- some heat-and-eat stuff. We've opened up soups, canned beef stew," Muth said.

With the cold temps on top of a big snowstorm, she anticipates serving as many as 25 to 50 more meals than usual.

"I'd rather have more than enough than not enough. I've given instructions to the cooks to do more than what we normally do just so we have enough to cover," Muth said.