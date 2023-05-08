Akron man gets prison time for 2021 car crash that killed 23-year-old woman

Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joy Oldfield sentenced 37-year-old Kenny Clinton to seven years behind bars Monday for a 2021 crash that left 23-year-old Keera Bradley dead.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, Clinton pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply and failure to stop charges on Feb. 16.

The crash happened on Oct. 24, 2021, just after 12 a.m. According to police, officers tried to pull over a BMW near Cole Avenue and Mercy Street for a moving violation, but the car sped off. Police followed the car for a short distance but lost sight of it.

The car was found a few minutes later crashed in the 1200 block of Andrus Street. Clinton fled the scene after he struck a dumpster and then another car parked nearby.

After the crash happened, Clinton called the police and said that his car had been stolen. Investigators used DNA evidence to prove that Clinton was driving when the crash occurred.

