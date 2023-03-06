Another car dealership broken into; 3 luxury cars worth over $185,000 taken from BMW of Middleburg Heights

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three luxury vehicles with a combined value of over $185,000 were stolen from the BMW dealership in Middleburg Heights early Saturday morning, according to a police report, the latest in a string of thefts from dealerships across Northeast Ohio.

Police responded to the BMW of Middleburg Heights, located on Pearl Road, on Saturday morning for a report of breaking and entering, the report states. There they spoke to a cleaning crew member and general manager and saw that a service door garage window was broken.

The general manager confirmed the three vehicles that were missing:

A silver 2019 Audi Q8 worth $49,100

A red 2020 BMW X3 worth $60,000

A grey 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG worth $76,500

Police reviewed the surveillance video with store employees and saw a man entering the building at about 2:20 a.m., the report states. Once the man found the keys, he exited the building and got in one of the vehicles. Two of his associates got into two other vehicles and they all left the lot at about 2:55 a.m.

Officers also observed dealership paperwork thrown about in the parking lot and about 20 key FOBs in the rear of the building, the report states. Those keys were returned to the dealership.

Dealership staff and police attempted to use tracking support to track the vehicles’ locations, but none of the vehicles pinged, the report states.

This is at least the seventh time a car dealership in Northeast Ohio was broken into since December 2022. Other dealerships recently targeted by thieves include:

Police have not said whether any of these thefts are connected at this time.

