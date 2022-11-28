Arrest warrant issued for boyfriend of missing Cleveland woman found dead in Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for the boyfriend of Adrianna K. Taylor, a 23-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month and found dead at a home in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania last week.

Authorities have issued a warrant for Anthony M. Kennedy, 43, on an aggravated murder charge.

Taylor was reported missing on Nov. 13, but her family said she hadn't been heard from since Oct. 8. At the time of her disappearance, she was living in the 3200 block of West 98th Street with Kennedy.

On Nov. 24, Allegheny County Police responded to a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg and discovered Taylor's body buried in backyard, Cleveland Municipal Court records state. She had been shot in the head.

Anyone with information about the case or Kennedy's whereabouts is asked to call 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

