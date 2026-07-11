Artist Ron Moore Jr. honors fallen Rittman Police Sgt. Scott Reis with hand-drawn portrait

RITTMAN, Ohio — Sgt. Scott Ries, a 10-year veteran of the Rittman Police Department, was killed in the line of duty at the age of 54 last weekend. Now, artist Ron Moore Jr. is making sure his face and his sacrifice are never forgotten.

Moore said he doesn't call his work memorials.

"I don't call it a memorial portrait. I have to call it an honor portrait — to honor their lives that they've lived," Moore said.

Moore describes a deeply personal process that begins before he ever picks up a pencil. Once he starts, every detail is intentional.

"My goal is, when the families receive this portrait — it might not be the day that they receive it, it might take months, might take years — but when they look at this portrait, I want them to feel the love that went into every single stroke of graphite," Moore said.

What makes Moore's dedication even more remarkable is that he creates each portrait while battling Parkinson's disease.

"No matter how challenging Parkinson's gives me, it cannot measure to the amount of challenges these families face with their loved ones not being there," he said.

Moore's commitment doesn't end when the portrait is shipped. He tucks his business card into the back of every portrait, leaving the door open for grieving families to reach out at any time.

"I let the family know that it doesn't matter what time of day or night, you can call. I like to be an avenue where they can vent," Moore said.

The portrait of Ries is the fourth Moore has created for a fallen Northeast Ohio officer. He previously honored Euclid police Officer Jacob Derbin, who was shot and killed in an ambush in May; Cleveland police Officer Jamieson Ritter; and Lorain police Officer Phillip Wagner.

Moore also plans to ensure the Rittman Police Department receives a print of the portrait so that officers who come and go will always have a reminder of Ries and the sacrifice he made.

Moore has a message for everyone in the community:

"When you see an officer, thank them. You don't know what kind of a day they're going through. Let them know that you appreciate them," he said.