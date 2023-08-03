Bedford Heights K9 Bosco back home with former partner after community outcry

After an outcry from the community, Bedford Heights Police K-9 Bosco is back with his former partner, officer Ryan Kaetzel confirmed to News 5. He was initially denied custody of the dog by the department after he announced he was transferring to another department.

Kaetzel told News 5 the city refused to let him take his K-9, Bosco, citing the amount of tax dollars it had already invested in the animal's training and care.

The police chief released a statement saying he was stunned when that officer filed a lawsuit demanding additional compensation for taking care of Bosco for the past five years.

The chief said the expenses of the K-9 are covered mainly by taxpayers, including food, medical expenses and equipment, like collars and leashes.

He said the officer's only responsibility was ensuring Bosco was fed and let outside to relieve himself.

A K-9 trainer offered the city a new, trained K-9. However, the chief said last week he was placing Bosco with a new handler.

A change.org petition was set up to protest the decision and encourage Bedford Heights to let Kaetzel stay with his former partner. It received over 14,000 signatures.

The petition now has an update from Thursday confirming that Bosco is going home with Kaetzel, and Kaetzel confirmed Bosco went home with him Thursday.

News 5 has reached out to Bedford Heights and the police department for more details.

