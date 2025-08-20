Bodies of 3 missing people who went into Lake Erie recovered, including 2 brothers

The bodies of two missing brothers have been recovered after they were swept away by a rip current near Huntington Beach on Sunday, according to Cleveland Metroparks Police.

The multi-day recovery effort ended on Wednesday with 22-year-old Austin Labbe and 19-year-old Trent Sanchez being found between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Lorain County and Avon Lake.

“Our hearts are with the families impacted by this incident,” said Cleveland Metroparks Police Chief Kelly Stillman. “I want to commend our officers, marine patrol, and partner agencies for their tireless dedication throughout this around-the-clock search in challenging conditions.”

Sanchez and Labbe were visiting the beach with family when they were spotted going under the water around 5:30 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was notified about the swimmers being pulled deeper into the water by a rip current. Cleveland Metroparks Police said the two went underwater and resurfaced briefly before going back under.

The same night the brothers were pulled underwater, a man fell off the fishing pier east of Edgewater Beach.

The man's body was found on Tuesday afternoon and has been identified as 64-year-old Jeffery Williams, according to the medical examiner's office.

