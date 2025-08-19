Recovery efforts still underway for 3 who went missing in the lake over the weekend

Dive operations as part of the search for two brothers who were swept away from Huntington Beach and a fisherman who fell in at Edgewater Pier on Sunday have been suspended due to the weather.

The Cleveland Metroparks said patrol boats will remain out on the water to search as long as the weather allows for it.

The brothers, Trent Sanchez, 19, and Austin Labbe, 22, were visiting the beach with family when they were spotted going under the water around 5:30 p.m.

Submitted photo From left to right: Austin Labbe and Trent Sanchez.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was notified about the swimmers being pulled deeper into the water by a rip current. Cleveland Metroparks Police said the two went underwater and resurfaced briefly before going back under.

The same night the brothers were pulled underwater, a person fell off the fishing pier east of Edgewater Beach.

As with the Huntington Beach incident, water conditions prevented authorities from entering the water to recover the person.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.