BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Broadview Heights Fire Chief Jeffrey Hajek has spoken out for the first time since the November 2 fire that claimed the life of North Royalton firefighter, Ryan Milligan.

Chief Hajek provided new details in a statement shared with News 5, including that a downed power line prevented a rescue crew from reaching Milligan and North Royalton firefighter Andrew Protsman in the basement.

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"Up to this point, I have not spoken out of respect for the state and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) investigations and because I wanted to be responsible in making sure that everything I share is a confirmed fact. Now I want you to hear some of the facts that I am able to share, directly from me," Chief Hajek wrote.

Chief Hajek revealed Milligan and Protsman were trapped inside the basement of a Broadview Heights home on fire while Broadview Heights firefighters attempted to get the blaze under control from above. Their efforts to send a rescue crew into the basement were held up by a downed power line, but the operation resumed the moment the power was cut off to the line.

He said Brecksville firefighters carried Protsman into the garage, then a team of Brecksville, Broadview Heights, and Seven Hills firefighters took him to the driveway.

Brecksville firefighters went back into the basement and took Milligan into the utility room adjacent to the basement. From there, Brecksville, Broadview Heights and Seven Hills firefighters got him out to the driveway.

"Firefighters from several departments were doing everything they could to help as this happened," Chief Hajek said.

The fire claimed the life of Milligan and severely injured Protsman.

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In an effort to understand everything that happened that night, Chief Hajek has requested that NIOSH further investigate Broadview Heights Fire Department's involvement.

He said that they are looking to review their findings, as well as the state's.

"In closing, I commend every firefighter from every department who was on scene that night for the bravery and courage they showed and for the selfless actions they took to try to save two of their fellow firefighters. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life that occurred and we extend our sympathies to Ryan’s family and friends and to our brothers in the North Royalton Fire Department. We, likewise, are heartbroken by the injuries Andrew suffered. We wish him a steady, healthy and complete recovery," Chief Hajek remarked.

Broadview Heights Fire Chief Jeffrey Hajek Full statement from Broadview Heights Fire Chief, Jeffrey Hajek on the November 2 fire that claimed the life of North Royalton firefighter, Ryan Milligan and severely injured North Royalton firefighter, Andrew Protsman.

Northeast Ohio is still mourning the death of Milligan and hoping for the recovery of Protsman.

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