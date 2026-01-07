Canton City Schools reveals plan for budget cuts

CANTON, Ohio — Next school year will look different for many Canton families. Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Talber announced that the district plans to consolidate schools, close some buildings, make staff cuts, and increase class sizes.

News 5 previously told you the district is tasked with trimming millions from its budget as it faces a $17 million shortfall by 2028.

Canton City Schools brace for cuts as $17 million deficit looms

"We're going to make these cuts in a way right now that takes care of what we believe will give the kids the type of education that I know they want and deserve to have. We need to consolidate places so we can reduce duplication,” said Talbert.

First thing on the agenda is their plan accelerate building consolidation with two new elementary schools, Timken and Lincoln. All the students who currently go to Worley will go to Timken in the fall, along with some Clarendon, Stone, and Gibbs students. The schools will transition from K-3 to K-6 elementary schools.

"This is going to force us to put programs in the same building and have them sharing spaces. We must close a few more buildings than we would like to close, but it's all an effort to remain fiscally responsible and to make the budget cuts without impacting what we believe our community values,” said Talbert.

The consolidation will bring about 1,000 children to a campus next to the J. Babe Stearns boys and girls club of Canton, which executive director Tim Haverstock is excited about.

"We think we're going to be an asset to the school and vice versa. We will be able to provide services for more families in the area,” said Haverstock.

The organization is not officially affiliated with Canton City Schools, but many of its members are students and families from the district.

"I think the district is trying to be relevant to the needs of our community, and sometimes that change might at first seem like it's different, but that's what we must do to make sure these kids get the best. And I trust that the families are in good hands,” said Haverstock.

With the district closing some buildings and redrawing attendance zones, class sizes are expected to increase across all grade levels. The district says this will also reduce the number of miles put on their buses.

"We are spending $2 million more than what we are funded for the state and transportation. So, if we're able to take a big chunk of that, it's a way that we can reduce what we're spending without impacting classrooms,” said Talbert.

Staffing will be reduced by about 30 teachers and nine administrators, primarily through attrition rather than layoffs. Parents are expected to receive a letter in the mail this month explaining which school their child will attend next year. The board will meet in a special session at 6 p.m. Jan. 12 to discuss the reduction plan and is expected to approve the final plan to submit to the state on Jan. 26.