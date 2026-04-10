CLEVELAND — A $150,000 bond has been issued for an 18-year-old man who is accused of shooting a rideshare driver.

Watch the hearing:

$150,000 bond issued for man accused of shooting rideshare driver

Police said Deandre Griggs was arrested at his Garfield Heights home on Wednesday.

Cleveland Police make arrest related to third rideshare driver shot this year

RELATED: Cleveland Police arrest 18-year-old accused of shooting Uber driver and stealing truck

Officers said they found a gun at the time of the arrest and are working to determine if it was used in the attack against the rideshare driver.

Griggs is charged with felonious assault.

He has been issued a no-contact order with the victim.

What happened?

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 3400 block of East 146th Street for a report of a man shot. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old shot in the face.

Police have not released the victim's name.

Cleveland Police investigating East Side shooting that left 1 injured

RELATED: Cleveland Police investigating East Side shooting that left 1 injured

The police report states the attack was caught on a doorbell camera video.

Another witness told police they saw someone dressed in all black get out of the passenger side, fire a shot, push the victim aside, and then drive off in the truck.

Police found the man's vehicle ditched nearby.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where police said he underwent surgery.

Investigators said the break in the case came when they looked at the driver's phone and saw a notification from Uber and contacted the company.

"Once they realized he was a rideshare driver, they worked very thoroughly, very quickly to, to identify the suspect in this case," said Cleveland police officer Mariah Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said detectives are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

This is the third rideshare driver shot in Cleveland this year.