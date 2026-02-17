Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 found guilty for deadly 2025 shooting of 10-year-old boy in Cleveland

News 5 Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County jury has found Jeffrey and Lanaemarshe Grant guilty in connection with a shooting that took the life of 10-year-old Kaden Coleman early last year.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Jeffery Grant was found guilty of the following charges:

  • Three counts of Aggravated Murder
  • Two counts of Murder
  • Two counts of Attempted Murder
  • One count of Involuntary Manslaughter
  • Four counts of Felonious Assault
  • One count of Possession of Cocaine
  • One count of Trafficking in Cocaine
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
  • One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

His co-defendant, Lanaemarshe Grant, was found guilty of the following:

  • One count of Involuntary Manslaughter
  • One count of Possession of Cocaine
  • One count of Trafficking in Cocaine
  • One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
  • One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

"A jury has spoken, delivering justice for Kaden Coleman. Friday’s verdict holds the defendants responsible for this senseless murder," Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley said.

The pair will be sentenced on March 5.

The shooting

On Feb. 7, 2025, just before 8 p.m., Cleveland police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3900 block of East 147th Street.

The prosecutor's office said Kaden was inside a car that was backing out of a driveway when Grant and another individual allegedly fired multiple shots from a rental car at the vehicle the child and his mother were in. Kaden was struck in the head.

When officers arrived, they discovered Kaden had been taken to the Fourth District Precinct. He was then transported to a nearby hospital and died the next morning.

On Feb. 10, Cleveland Police executed a search warrant at a home in Maple Heights in connection with the shooting and found a drug lab and around 550 grams of cocaine. Grant and the woman were both taken into custody.

The prosecutor's office said evidence linked Grant and the woman to the rental car used in the homicide.

The defendants were indicted by a grand jury in late February 2025.

