2 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Cleveland Saturday night

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured Saturday night in the city's South Collinwood neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 19100 block of Nottingham Road.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found three people—an 18-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman—shot in a vehicle, police said.

The police report states that officers heard moaning coming from inside the vehicle and opened the door, and the 19-year-old woman fell out but was caught by officers who then rendered first aid until medics arrived.

Cleveland EMS transported the 19-year-old woman to University Hospitals. Her condition is currently unknown. The 18-year-old woman and the 19-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the deceased woman as Torionne L. Chappman, of Cleveland Heights, and the man as Charles Moore, of Cleveland.

Police said an initial investigation revealed two unknown men in a vehicle pulled up behind the car the three victims were sitting in, got out and then fired a "high number of rounds at the vehicle." The shooters then drove off.

One neighbor thought she heard fireworks, but when it didn't stop for nearly a minute she realized it was gunfire and called 911. Police responded to the see immediately, she said.

A nearby resident told News 5 he saw hundreds of police markers at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 216-623-5464. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A $5,000 reward may be available for information leading to an arrest and successful prosecution.

