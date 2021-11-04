29-year-old charged with murder for Frank Q. Jackson's death

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man has been charged for the fatal shooting of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson Frank Q. Jackson.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the suspect, Robert Shepard, 29, has been indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder and two counts of felonious assault. Shepard was arrested last month and indicted on Thursday.

Frank Q. Jackson was killed on Sept. 19 near Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street in Cleveland.

The prosecutor's office said Shepard "lured the victim to the area where he was shot by another unidentified individual." Following the shooting, Shepard and the other assailant fled the scene.

Shepard is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail. An arraignment date has not been set.

