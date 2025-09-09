4:30 PM: Black Lives Matter demands accountability after fatal deputy chases

Black Lives Matter will be hosting a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to demand accountability after Cuyahoga County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a second fatal chase in the last five months.

You can watch the press conference at 4:30 p.m.:

Advocacy groups, concerned citizens and families impacted by chase-related tragedies are expected to speak.

The groups are urging the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office to reform its policy.

“Our community cannot afford to lose more lives to preventable tragedies,” said LaTonya Goldsby, President of Black Lives Matter Cleveland. “We are calling for immediate action, meaningful reform, and a commitment to public safety that puts people first.”

The coalition is inviting additional organizations and community members to join the call for reform and participate in ongoing efforts to ensure safer policing practices in Cuyahoga County.

In the last five months, two innocent bystanders have been killed during pursuits:

Last month, 37-year-old Sharday Elder was killed during a chase.

Elder, a mother of two, died when a car plowed into hers at Superior and Addison.

The driver, 24-year-old Jaymone Whitaker II, was being chased by deputies with the Cuyahoga County Downtown Safety Patrol.

Elder's sister called for justice on behalf of Elder's children:

