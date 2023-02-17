Brooklyn Heights Police giving out steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners

To help deter thefts of Kias and Hyundais amid a TikTok challenge that saw a rise in stolen vehicles, the Brooklyn Heights Police Department is handing out steering wheel locks to residents who own those brands of vehicle.

To qualify for a free steering wheel lock, you must meet the following criteria:

Must provide proof of residency or employment in Brooklyn Heights

Must own a 2015-2021 Kia or Hyundai that starts with a key

Locks are available at the Brooklyn Heights Police Department, 345 Tuxedo Ave., Cleveland.

There is a limited number of locks available and will be given out, first come, first served.

"We believe that this program is an important step in enhancing the safety and security of our community. We encourage eligible residents and employees to take advantage of this program and help us prevent car thefts in Brooklyn Heights," police said.

Anyone with questions about the program should call 216-741-1327.

