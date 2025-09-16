Cleveland City Council censures Councilman Joe Jones for violating its standards of conduct policy

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland City Council voted Monday to censure a fellow member of the council.

By a vote of 14-2, the council approved an emergency resolution to censure Councilman Joe Jones for violating the council's workplace violence policy and standard of conduct policy.

The move follows an independent investigation that found Jones violated policy in two separate incidents in May; one where he sat next to a city employee he was ordered to have no contact with, and another where a city worker said Jones threatened to kill him.

Earlier this year, Cleveland Council President Blaine Griffin confirmed a quiet nine-month investigation had wrapped up involving a council person's conduct and repeated complaints of inappropriate behavior towards women.

Jones spoke Monday before the vote, stating, "I admit it, I regret it. I have apologized and I'm willing to undergo additional training to ensure that it never happens again."

This was the council's first censure vote in nearly 50 years.