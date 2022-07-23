Watch Now
Cleveland man arrested and charged with multiple felonies on Saturday in association with fatal hit-skip

Cleveland Division of Police
This vehicle and driver are being sought by Cleveland police in connection with a fatal hit-skip crash involving a 3-year-old child on a bicycle on July 21.
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jul 23, 2022
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed to News 5 on Saturday that Vance G. Christian, 45, of Cleveland, was arrested and faces felony charges in relation to a hit-skip that killed a 3-year-old girl and injured two others.

According to court records, Chrisitan was charged with three felonies:

  • aggravated vehicular homicide
  • stopping after an accident; cause of death
  • aggravated vehicular assault

The hit-skip crash happened on Thursday when police say a 3-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 27-year-old were hit while riding bikes by a vehicle that was heading north on Track Road in the North Broadway neighborhood. Following the crash, the driver took off.

There have been multiple children severely injured or killed by drivers in Cleveland this year.

The most recent death prompted the mayor to issue this statement last night.

Residents are encouraged to report reckless driving by calling police at 216-621-1234.

