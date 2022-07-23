CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed to News 5 on Saturday that Vance G. Christian, 45, of Cleveland, was arrested and faces felony charges in relation to a hit-skip that killed a 3-year-old girl and injured two others.

According to court records, Chrisitan was charged with three felonies:



aggravated vehicular homicide

stopping after an accident; cause of death

aggravated vehicular assault

The hit-skip crash happened on Thursday when police say a 3-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 27-year-old were hit while riding bikes by a vehicle that was heading north on Track Road in the North Broadway neighborhood. Following the crash, the driver took off.

There have been multiple children severely injured or killed by drivers in Cleveland this year.

The most recent death prompted the mayor to issue this statement last night.

Residents are encouraged to report reckless driving by calling police at 216-621-1234.

