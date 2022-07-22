CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help finding a driver who drove into man and two children, killing one, who were riding bicycles on Track Road in the city's North Broadway neighborhood on Thursday.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Track Road near Lufkin Avenue.

According to police, a 27-year-old man, 3-year-old girl and 10-year-old girl were riding south on Track Road when a vehicle heading north struck the trio. Following the crash, the driver took off.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. The 3-year-old was later pronounced dead. The 10-year-old and the 27-year-old sustained minor injuries.

Authorities said the vehicle involved may be a gold Cadillac Escalade. The driver is believed to be a white male in his 40s or 50s, but a specific description of him was not provided.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 216-621-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-Crime. A $5,000 reward may be available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.