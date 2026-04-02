Driver who killed former TV journalist Bill Safos in car crash gets 2-year probation

CLEVELAND — The man who struck and killed former broadcast journalist Vasilos "Bill" Safos in a 2024 Lakewood crash was sentenced Thursday by Judge Brian Mooney in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Zachary Saliba was given one week in jail, two years of probation and must pay a $100 fine. Mooney also suspended Saliba's driver's license for five years, resulting in six points on his license.

Safos' cousin, Zach Safos, took the stand prior to Saliba's sentencing to address the court.

WATCH:

Bill Safos' cousin speaks in court

"Bill was my cousin, but I looked at him like a brother to me. What Mr. Saliba did, reckless driving, to go who knows where he was going, he devastated the family with what happened," said Safos. "My cousin is gone because (Saliba) was in a hurry to go somewhere ... that's crazy. Bill was such a good guy, just a good-hearted guy — he would have done anything for anybody, and he's gone — just like that ... I would like to see Mr. Saliba get prison time for what he did. What he caused in our family, he has no idea."

Saliba took the stand and addressed the Safos family and apologized.

WATCH:

Zachary Saliba speaks to the family of Bill Safos

"Your honor, and most critically to the Safos family, I want to begin by saying how deeply sorry I am for the loss of your loved one. I think about what happened every single day, and I'll carry the weight of it for the rest of my life. There are no words that can undo the pain that my actions caused, and I take responsibility for that, so to your family, I am truly sorry," said Saliba. "I know nothing I say can bring him back or ease the grief that you carry, but it was so important for me to say this to you directly. Please know that I will continue to say this throughout my life. I wish with all my heart that this had never happened. I also know that whatever sentence the court gives me cannot begin to measure the value of the life that was lost. The guilt I feel every day, and I will carry it with me for the rest of my life —and I'm so sorry."

WATCH THE ENTIRE SENTENCING:

Zachary Saliba's full sentencing

The crash

Safos was struck and killed on Dec. 11, 2024, as he was walking near the intersection of Hilliard Road and Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

Saliba remained at the scene after the crash and was later arrested.

RELATED: Man charged for crash that killed former broadcast journalist Bill Safos

According to Lakewood officials, "Saliba was operating his vehicle recklessly at the time he struck Safos. Video evidence shows Saliba committing aggressive traffic offenses just prior to hitting Safos."

In March 2026, Saliba pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a fourth-degree felony.

RELATED: Driver accused of crash that killed former broadcast journalist Bill Safos takes plea deal

Safos' family has also filed a lawsuit against Saliba.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed for crash that killed former broadcast journalist Bill Safos

Residents have called for safety measures at the intersection where Safos was killed.

WATCH:

Family wants answers, neighbors want change after pedestrian killed crossing Lakewood street

RELATED: Family wants answers, neighbors want change after pedestrian killed crossing Lakewood street