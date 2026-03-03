Driver accused of crash that killed former broadcast journalist Bill Safos takes plea deal

The driver accused of hitting and killing a former local news reporter in Lakewood has taken a plea deal, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

In December 2024, former Cleveland 19 reporter Bill Safos was struck as he was walking near the intersection of Hilliard Road and Madison Avenue. He was transported to Fairview Hospital, where he later died.

The driver, Zachary Saliba, was driving recklessly when he hit Safos, said police. Saliba remained at the scene after the crash and was later arrested.

Saliba was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony. He originally pleaded not guilty to the charge.

This week, the prosecution amended the charges to attempted aggravated vehicular manslaughter, and Saliba pleaded guilty.

Saliba will be sentenced next month.