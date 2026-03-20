Mother of 2 Cleveland girls found dead in suitcases indicted on murder charges

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted Aliyah Henderson on a slew of charges for the deaths of her two daughters, Amor and Mila.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Henderson is charged with the following:



Six counts of Aggravated Murder

Four counts of Murder

Six counts of Kidnapping

Four counts of Felonious Assault

Three counts of Child Endangering

One count of Tampering with Evidence

Two counts of Gross Abuse of a Corpse

All of the charges are felonies.

"This tragic case has shocked not just our community, but the world. We will vigorously advocate for our victims, Amor and Mila, and our thoughts are with all who loved them. We will hold this heartless monster to account for the torturous homicide of her children," Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley said.

An arraignment date in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas has not been set.

The charges stem from March 2, when a man walking his dog near East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue found a partially buried suitcase at Saranac Playground, adjacent to Ginn Academy. The man opened the suitcase, found the remains of a small child and immediately called the police.

Officers who responded to the scene located another suitcase nearby that also had the body of a second child.

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The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the two girls as sisters — 10-year-old Amor Wilson and 8-year-old Mila Chatman.

The girls' causes of death remain under investigation. Investigators later tied Henderson to the case and took her into custody on March 4, where she has been held in jail in lieu of a $2 million bond.

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News 5's Scott Noll delved into Henderson's past, revealing that she went from being a 4.0 student to being expelled for fighting.

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