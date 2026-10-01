Rainbow Terrace families call for new investigation into explosion, fire; say city's findings 'unacceptable'

CLEVELAND — Families of Rainbow Terrace Apartments called for a new investigation into the June 23, 2025 explosion and fire at the Garden Valley apartment complex during a news conference at Cleveland City Hall Thursday.

The cause of the explosion, which killed one resident, injured five people, and left more than 100 residents without a home, is classified as "undetermined," according to a memorandum released by city officials Monday.

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Rainbow Terrace Explosion

RELATED: Cause of Rainbow Terrace explosion in Garden Valley undetermined, City of Cleveland officials say

Ward 5 Councilman Richard Starr, whose ward includes Rainbow Terrace Apartments, held the news conference to demand transparency and accountability from the city, the property owners, and Enbridge, the company that provided service to Rainbow Terrace Apartments.

Starr called for the city to release body camera videos and investigative materials related to the explosion. He said he believes a new investigation could reveal the cause.

"A fire explosion don't just happen. Something caused it," Starr said. "I think there is other stuff that has not been revealed from what actually happened."

Attorney Stanley Jackson, who represents the families, described the city's investigation as unprofessional, unethical, and criminal.

"We have to make sure that we get true transparency and accountability from this administration, from Enbridge," Jackson said.

Rainbow Terrace investigation

The memorandum said investigators believe there was "a rapid accumulation of natural gas in the lower levels" of two buildings, "followed by contact with an unknown heat source," resulting in the explosion.

But the city's Fire Investigation Unit (FIU) "was unable to determine the heat source or ignition event that caused the explosion."

"Undetermined is not real for me. It's unbelievable," Kyanna Bell said.

Her boyfriend, Cordale Sheffield, died when he ran into the burning apartment building to save their children.

She said one of her two sons and her daughter were badly burned and require additional surgeries.

"These kids is traumatized. These families are traumatized. They lost. We lost," she said.

Bell and other Rainbow Terrace residents strongly criticized Mayor Bibb for the city's failure to provide answers about the explosion and Bibb's perceived lack of concern for residents who lost their homes.

A Rainbow Terrace resident who did not identify himself asked, "Where's the justice? Because I thought justice was for all. Undetermined is unacceptable."

The mayor's memorandum also said the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) identified several deficiencies in Enbridge's response.

It said the gas company's "GIS mapping failed to identify the south service line serving the building, which resulted in an uncontrolled release of natural gas from that line for approximately 20 hours after the explosion."

The memorandum also said PUCO "identified deficiencies in Enbridge's removal and preservation of evidence that impaired the ability to determine the cause and origin of the fire."

Starr said he plans to hold a Cleveland City Council hearing about the explosion and to subpoena Enbridge, the building's owner, and the building's property management company.

Cleveland's response

News 5 Investigators reached out to the City of Cleveland for a response after Thursday's news conference.

A spokesperson sent us the following statement: