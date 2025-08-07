Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Search for those involved after chase involving Cuyahoga County Sheriff's office ends in crash

There is a search for anyone involved after a chase ended in a crash.
CLEVELAND — Police have shut down multiple roads after a chase and a crash in Cleveland involving a Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputy.

Our Overnight News tracker captured this scene at the corner of East 40th Street and Commerce Parkway.

A Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office cruiser crashed into a building.

The initial call came in around 2:30 a.m. for dozens of shots fired in the area of East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue.

Shortly after, a chase started involving a Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office cruiser and a Kia started. The Kia later crashed into a pole nearby at East 40th Street and Kelley Avenue. At this point, police are still searching for anyone involved.

Our Overnight Newstracker did spot them arresting at least two people who were hiding in the bed of a pickup truck in the area. In the meantime, we’ve witnessed officers on the roof of a building.

No deputies were injured.

We have reached out to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

