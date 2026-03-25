'They were princesses': Funeral for 2 girls found dead in suitcases takes place

Wednesday morning, inside Mount Sinai Friendship United, family members, loved ones, and members of the community honored the lives of sisters Mila Chatman, 8, and Amor Wilson, 10, during their homegoing service.

The girls’ bodies were found March 2 inside suitcases that were partially buried in a field near East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue.

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The girls’ mother, Aliyah Henderson, is facing numerous charges in connection with their deaths, including aggravated murder and child endangering.

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Several pastors spoke during the funeral, delivering stirring messages emphasizing the power of authentic forgiveness, the responsibility to protect children, and the importance of holding on to joy in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

Pastor Kyle Earley of City of God Church said the day was somber, “but we're here to serve, and so as we're here to serve, we want to make sure that we do it with the spirit of joy.”

Earley said the girls will be remembered for the way they lived.

"Loving, fun and joyful,” Earley said. “They were princesses. You'll see today the colors are purple and pink to signify what they loved as being princesses and being adored that way.”

Songs, poems, and remarks touched on Mila and Amor’s innocence and beauty.

Dr. Avery Bolden of Morning Star Baptist Church said it was hard to find the words to deliver at such a time.

Bolden said, "But the word that comes forth today from the Lord is not only one for encouragement to the family, because I want you to know they’re (Mila and Amor) already resting in the arms of our God. So, we have no words to say to them. They’re gone. They’re already at peace. They’ve already been delivered and set free by the grace and mercy of our God. The message is for you who yet remain.”

Bolden continued by speaking about God’s power to heal and His deep understanding of human suffering, as demonstrated through the crucifixion of His own Son, Jesus Christ.

"The Lord is near to those who have a broken heart… I understand that today is not a day to minimize your pain,” Bolden said. “It’s not a day to minimize your disappointment, your grief… your anger… I don’t understand what you’re going through. I don’t understand your feelings, although I have counseled many in my office. I don’t understand the loss that you’re suffering, but God does because He experienced it for Himself.”

Dr. Larry Macon Sr., of Mt. Zion Church of Oakwood Village, said that in trying times, many get angry with God.

He said, "that God could have prevented it. That God could have stopped it. But the truth of the matter is, God understands. And I believe that somewhere between that devastating act, God intervened. I cannot explain it. I cannot interpret it. I cannot understand it. But, I know God is a merciful God and God is a gracious God.”

Pastor Nathan Nance of Mount Gillion Missionary Baptist Church told those gathered that “forgiveness relinquishes the right to get even.”

"True forgiveness understands that vengeance belongs to the Lord, not you and I. True forgiveness responds to evil with good. And I know this might sound oxymoronic, but I believe that something good is going to come out of this,” Nance said. “Somebody’s life is going to be changed because of this. Somebody is going to love their children and hug their children a little tighter because of this. Somebody’s going to be more diligent and more vigilant as it pertains to their children’s protection because of this.”

Mila and Amor’s fathers spoke at the service, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the community. They previously shared that they had voiced concerns about their daughters’ well-being and had been advocating for answers and their protection.

Deshaun Chatman, Mila’s father, said, "We got to do better as a village — taking care of these kids, because as fathers we really don’t got no hope. We got to get these laws changed. We got to get these babies safe.”

Rashawn Wilson, Amor’s father, spoke in a recording. He’s currently incarcerated.

He said, "It’s a lot of incarcerated fathers, and I’m sad to be among a statistic in this moment, but make no mistake about the love and effort we put into creating and maintaining relationships with our kids from in here.”

Wilson also said, "I’m not sure how you extinguish two beautiful flames after you nurtured and fostered their growth in your own womb. And I’m not sure I’ll ever know, but we’re here for our daughters."

A local motorcycle and Jeep community helped escort Mila and Amor to the cemetery.

Earley said, "This is a sad time, but today they (the families) want to have a celebration of life and celebrate these two beautiful daughters.”