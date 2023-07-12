Cleveland Police investigating four homicides from the weekend

Amidst the violence that occurred over this past weekend, four other shootings took place Saturday and Sunday that resulted in four deaths, Cleveland Police said.

Early Saturday morning, officers responded to a call about an unknown incident on Earlwood Road. Upon arrival, officers were met with a 22-year-old woman who informed them that her 27-year-old male cousin and her child’s father, 29, had a verbal altercation that ended with the father shooting the cousin, officials said.

The woman transported her cousin to University Hospital, where he was then pronounced dead, according to officials.

The father fled from the scene, and the incident is still under investigation.

The other three incidents occurred on Sunday.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter alert that multiple shots were fired on E. 112th Street. Preliminary information indicates that there was a party at the house the officers responded to, where at least two suspects began firing toward the party, according to officials.

When officers arrived, they found two men, 24 and 23, with gunshot wounds. One had a gunshot wound to the leg, and one had a gunshot wound to the back, officials said.

The two victims were transported to University Hospital, where the 24-year-old man with the gunshot wound to the back was pronounced dead, according to officials.

No arrests have been made.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call on St. Claire and Alahambra avenues about shots being fired, officials said.

When officers arrived, a 16-year-old boy was found outside of a vehicle and was suffering a gunshot wound, according to officials.

Preliminary information indicates that gunshots were exchanged between two groups at Mark Tromba Park near the basketball courts when the victim was struck while he was in a vehicle, officials said.

The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

No arrests have been made.

On Sunday evening, officers responded to a non-fatal crash on E. 118th Street, according to officials.

Upon arrival, EMS and CDF were administering first aid to a 46-year-old man that had crashed into a tree; a second male, 18, was pinned between the vehicle and the trees, officials said.

When officers removed the driver from the vehicle, they noticed he was suffering gunshot wounds to the shoulder and the neck. The man was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Preliminary information indicates there may have been a drug exchange and a robbery involved in the incident; the 18-year-old has been identified as the suspect, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

These four incidents occurred during a weekend of violence in Cleveland that included a mass shooting on W. 6th Street and other shootings throughout Northeast Ohio.

If anyone has information on the shootings, please call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5464, or call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

