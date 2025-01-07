Diehard Melt Bar and Grilled fans plan to keep their tattoo coupons

CLEVELAND — The decision by Melt Bar and Grilled to close its doors and file for bankruptcy has left roughly a thousand customers with a dilemma: What to do with their Melt-themed tattoos?

Owner Matt Fish announced on Instagram on New Year's Day that he has "made the difficult decision to permanently close Melt Bar and Grilled."

In 2008, the popular restaurant began giving a 25% discount to those showing off their tattoos. Folks like Jake Wagar of Medina learned of the offer in 2019 from his tattoo artist. He said he more than got his money’s worth.

"Oh, absolutely, absolutely. We were going at least, I mean for a long time, we were going at least once a week."

Count Kenny Chesmar of Lakewood in that category as well.

"Oh, I probably abused the hell out of it honestly at first,” he said.

We heard from Kenny and Jake after putting a call out on Facebook, and what followed was a flood of emails from all over Ohio. Members of this unique fraternity shared their photos and stories.

For April Ratliff in Fremont, it was love at first bite in 2019. The ink quickly followed.

"I had only been there like once before I got the tattoo,” she said. “I had a chicken in waffle sandwich, and it was phenomenal."

Melt’s Cedar Point location provided her with closer access.

We heard from more than one couple, like Stacy and Ryan, whose first date was to Melt. They got wedding-themed grilled cheese tattoos together to celebrate their relationship on their fifth anniversary. On the flip side, we heard from Steve Nichols in Canton, who told me he got his tattoo to close the door on an old relationship.

"I had an old tattoo that was from my youth for a girl. So my current wife didn't mind me getting it covered up with a coupon,” he said.

So, since he’s already covered one tattoo, would he consider covering this one?

“Unless I get a better coupon tattoo deal, I don't see me getting it covered up,” he said. “At least I have a funny story at the end of the day about it."

Not one of these card-carrying Melt loyalists expressed regret about getting their tattoos, and now that Melt is closed, they don't plan to remove or alter them.

"I know some people are probably like, 'That's goofy, I don't know why I did it,'” said Chase Christie of Wooster. “But, like, I said, I'm no stranger to silly tattoos myself, so I think it's got a nice little charm to it. I think it's great. I show it off daily still."

Ratliff adds, “It's got a story, that's all I can say—I have a story now."

And when I asked Chesmar if he’d remove or cover it?

"Oh hell no, I'm taking this to life," Chesmar said.

It's the same with Wagar.

"Nope, it's sticking with me,” he said. “I mean yeah, it really was a good diehard fan base for that restaurant."

The restaurant is hosting its own "wake" and celebration of life next weekend. It is inviting fans to come out one last time for drinks and will also be selling various memorabilia.

